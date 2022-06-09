From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has thrown his weight behind the just concluded APC Presidential primary election and the emergence of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Party’s presidential candidate.

The Speaker in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital congratulated the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the party for his resounding victory at the polls.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi equally felicitated with the APC party for the peaceful, successful and transparent primary election, noting that the primary has signalled that APC is united and is a party to beat in 2023.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen said the resounding victory recorded by Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a clear indication of his general acceptance by the Nigerian populace While noting that the election is one of the most interesting, peaceful and transparent primary elections in the history of the country with a clear victory.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi further called on party members to be more united, strive and strategies ahead of the 2023 General Elections for the overall victory of APC.

