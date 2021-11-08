From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has thrown his worth behind the conferment of Zik Prize for Leadership Award on Governor Abdullahi Sule by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre PPRAC in Lagos Sunday.

The Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi in an interview described the prestigious and highly revered award as a testimony of the Governor’s all inclusive administration, exemplary leadership Qualities and outstanding wealth of experience in governance and global industrialization policy as a visionary leader.

“The announcement of your emergence as the co-winner of the prestigious Zik Prize for Leadership Award did not come to us as a surprise because is a testimony to your all inclusive governance, industrialization policy and leadership qualities.”

“We at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly are proud of you, we associate ourselves with your leadership qualities, a man of the people, a legislatures friendly Governor and our support for your administration to succeed beyond all expectations remain our project and may you continue to soar high with the protection and guidance of the Almighty.”

“It is indeed a victory for the entire people of Nasarawa State and we the members of the state assembly felicitate with you on this victory”. The Speaker added.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi said the award is a great morale booster for the Governor to consolidate on what he is doing for the people of the state calling for more support and prayers for the Governor to succeed.

