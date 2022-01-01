From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state House of Assembly Speaker Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said there is a great hope for Nigeria and the people of Nasarawa state to feel directly the dividends of Democracy, while also lamenting the need to live in unity irrespective of tribe, region and religion.

Speaker Balarabe stated this in his good will message on Saturday, first of January, 2022 made available to journalist, saying despite challenges, the year 2021 was remarkable even as he hope for a more rewarding breakthrough in the new year, 2022.

“I want to sincerely thank all who supported me in the out gone year, we can do more in 2022, as more promises will be fulfilled.”He said.

Speaker Balarabe, who is the Wali Opanda also expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Alhaji Sule and the entire people of the State for a successful completion of the year 2021 and ushering in the new year 2022 which despite challenges was able to achieve so many developmental strives looking forward in the new year 2022 to give to the people the best of governance.

He also appreciated the President, Federal Republic of Nigerian, His Excellency Mohammadu Buhari GCFR and the entire Nigerian Citizenry, adding that despite the covid 19 situation, a lot of Nigerian youths were giving a soft landing via the covid 19 funds disbursed to Cushing the effects.

“I congratulate Mr president, I felicitate with my Governor and all our leaders at different levels, be they Political, Traditional or Religious, as well as all others in different segments of our society.”

“It is indeed a fruitful and successful year for us in the country despite doubting challenges of COVID-19,insecurity, economy and social living among others. At least, we have made remarkable steps forward with positive progress, no doubt we are not stagnant “. He added.

“My goodwill also goes to all Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly in the country and my amiable and distinguished colleagues, the Honourable members of Nasarawa State House of Assembly you all have been their for me, for the Governor and for the State, you are all wonderful.”

Balarabe further appreciated the entire management and staff of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and the media for the cooperation, unity, understanding and sense of maturity exhibited in the cause of their legislative functions.

I also offer my special gratitude to leadership and members of the judiciary, Govt. MDAs, the entire State NLC body, all security agencies, friends of the assembly and the entire citizens of the State as well as well wishers,I appreciate you all

He therefore appealed to all stakeholders in the state to be partners in progress, urging them to do more in 2022, with prayers, commitments, determination, sacrifices and understanding, while wishing the entire people of Nasarawa state a more rewarding 2022 in peace, unity and prosperity.