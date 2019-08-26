Linus Oota, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has unveiled a list of chairmen for the 22 standing committees.

In the composition of the new committees which was announced on the floor of the Assembly, the speaker’s key men clinched juicy committees. They include Aliyu Dogara representing Wamba, emerging Chairman, Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

His main rival in the speakership race, Mohammed Okpoku representing Udege/Loko constituency lost the finance and appropriation committee which he chaired in the last assembly.

He was given NASIEC, Multilateral Cooperative and Community Development.

According to him “the following are House various committee chairmen -Rules and Business to be chaired by Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House; Hon Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader of the House is to chair the Public Complaints and Petitions.

“Works and Transport is to be chaired by Hon Abdullazeez Danladi and Education, Science and Technology is to be chaired by Hon Daniel Ogazi.

“Public Accounts committee is to be chaired by Hon. Abdullahi Angibi; Finance and Appropriation committee chairman is Hon Aliyu Dogara and the Chairman, Local Government committee is Hon Mohammed Alkali; Lands and Survey committee is to be chaired by Hon David Maiyaki.

“Others are Hon Mohammed Muluku, Chairman, House Committee on Planning, Budget and SDGs, Hon Mohammed Bello is the chairman, House Committee on Capital Market/Commerce and Industry and House committee on Youths and Sports is to be chaired by Musa Iyimoga,” he said.

The speaker also announced Hon Usman Shafa as chairman, House Committee on Health; Hon Ali Nana, chairman, House Committee on Public Service and Pilgrims while Women Affairs Committee is to be chaired by Hon Samuel Tsebe.

“Also Hon Abel Bala is the Chairman, House Welfare committee, Hon Mohammed Okpoku is the chairman, House Committee on NASIEC, Multilateral Cooperative and Community Development; Hon Mohammed Omadefu is the Chairman, House Committee on Information.

“Hon Zhekaba Iliya is to chair Housing and Environment Committee; Hon Ibrahim Akwe is the chairman, House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“The Committee on Water Resources and Rural Development is to be chaired by Hon Suleiman Adamu; Hon Suleiman Yakubu is to chair Urban and Regional Planning (NUDB) committee and Hon John Osewu is the chairman, Judiciary Committee,” he added

Abdullahi further announced Hon Nehemiah Dandaura, the Deputy Speaker of the House as the chairman, Project monitoring.

The speaker also urged them not to compromised while performing their committee oversight functions.

According to him, “we have been sworn in for three months now and hence the need for the constitution of House Standing Committees to pilot the affairs of the House.”

He urged them to start preparing for their oversight functions in order to assess the level of 2019 budget performance of the various Ministries/Agencies and Departments (MDAs).