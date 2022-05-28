From Abel Leonard, Lafia
Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has won the All Progressive Congress APC Primary Election for Umaisha /Ugya State constituency unopposed.
Balarabe Abdullahi who is seeking for third term in office saw all the 30 delegates for Umaisha /Ugya Constituency voted and conducted his affirmative for re-election.
The election was conducted today Friday at Umaisha Central Primary School under the supervision of APC Officials and INEC Staff.
The APC Returning Officer for the primary Election Jibrin Yahaya Sabo declared the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi winner of the exercise having scored all the 30 votes cast by delegates.
“We successfully screened all the 30 delegates that are to participate in the election and all of them have cast their votes to Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.
” therefore by the powers vested on me as the returning officer of this election I hereby declared Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as the winner” He said.
Responding to his victory, the Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi thanked all the delegates, his people for having faith in his leadership and promised not to disappoint them.
The Speaker who spoke through his Political Adviser Muhammed Usman pledged to consolidate on the previous achievements he has put in place so far.
Leave a Reply