From Abel Leonard, Lafia
Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has won the All Progressive Congress APC Primary Election for Umaisha/Ugya State constituency unopposed.
Balarabe Abdullahi, who is seeking for a third term in office, secured endorsement of all the 30 delegates for Umaisha/Ugya Constituency.
The election was conducted, Friday, at Umaisha Central Primary School under the supervision of APC Officials and INEC Staff.
The APC Returning Officer for the primary Election Jibrin Yahaya Sabo declared Abdullahi the winner of the exercise, having scored all the 30 votes cast by delegates.
“We successfully screened all the 30 delegates that are to participate in the election and all of them have cast their votes to Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.
“Therefore, by the powers vested on me as the returning officer of this election, I hereby declared Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as the winner” He said.
