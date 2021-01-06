From Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, Nasarawa State, Dr Hassan Ikrama, says the hospital had taken delivery of four ventilators preparatory to handling any serious complications case of coronavirus.

The CMD made the disclosure on Wednesday in an interview with Daily Sun in Lafia.

According to him, the state government had supplied sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the hospital to repositioned it towards tackling the second wave of COVID-19.

He explained that the intensive care unit (ICU) of the isolation centre at the facility was properly equipped with ventilators and monitors among others.

Dr Ikrama added that the hospital has reactivated the infections prevention and rapid response committees with a view of training staff and ensuring that patients get the required attention.

The CMD also lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for completing and equipping the Lafia Infectious Diseases Diagnostic and Research Development Centre.

He noted that the centre has helped in testing and treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases patients.

‘Before this centre became operational, samples were been taken to Abuja and usually takes up to three days before getting results.

‘But now samples were been tested at the centre and you get the result the same day,’ he said.

Dr Hassan Ikrama also disclosed that the facility had managed 197 cases of COVID-19 and successfully treated and discharged 184 patients since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He also said that presently it has one suspected case and one confirmed patient.

He urged members of the public to always observe safety protocols which he said is the only way to curtail the spread of the virus.

The DASH Chief Medical Director explained that the second wave of the virus is more aggressive than the first one and advised the public to take responsibility for their health.

He said the management of the hospital has made the wearing of face mask compulsory before being allowed into the facility.