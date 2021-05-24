By Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The paramount traditional ruler in Awe Local Government Area, the Sarkin Awe, HRH Alhaji Isah Abubakar Umar II, has appealed to the Nasarawa State government to upgrade the only boarding school in the area.

The royal father made the appeal when he hosted Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule in his palace as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, on Monday.

According to the Sarkin Awe, the dilapidated condition of the Government Secondary School, Awe, the only boarding school in the area, has become a source of concern for the people, especially that being the only boarding school in Awe Local Government Area, they have no other school to send their children.

HRH Abubakar Umar II used the opportunity of the visit to thank Governor Sule for improving water supply in the area, upgrading primary schools in Awe, as well as improving service delivery at the Awe general hospital.

The royal father also commended the governor for embarking on the meet-the-people tour across the state, describing it as unprecedented, since most politicians visit the people only during electioneering.

Responding, Governor Sule said, with his administration midway through its first four-year tenure, he found it necessary to visit and meet the people, with a view to assessing how far his administration has faired.

The governor added that he is embarking on the tour across the 13 local government areas of the state to meet and seek the views of traditional rulers, critical stakeholders as well as the people on the way forward for his administration.

Governor Sule appreciated traditional rulers in the state for their role in peace building, as well as politicians and major stakeholders, who are working tirelessly to ensure lasting peace in the state.

The governor particularly thanked the Awe traditional council, for the role it is playing in accommodating investors in the area, as well as welcoming initiatives by government in agriculture, health and education, aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

Governor Sule further appreciated the Awe emirate council, for hosting the deposed Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, after he was banished to Nasarawa State by the Kano State government.

The governor then announced a personal donation of N10 million as part of his contribution towards upgrading the palace of the Sarkin Awe.