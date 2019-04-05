Linus Oota, Lafia

As the Nasarawa State governor-elect, Mr. Abdullahi Sule is busy identifying some notable technocrats that will form the next cabinet in the state; the race for who becomes the next speaker of the 6th legislative assembly in the state is already generating apprehension among members and leaders of the party in the state.

The tussle for the number three position actually started before the primaries to elect candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 elections. The immediate past commissioner for Works and Transport, Yahaya Wada resigned his appointment at the last minute to pick the APC ticket for Keffi East state constituency.

Sources say he was tipped to be the speaker of the next assembly. But during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, certain forces in Nasarawa West senatorial district who do not want the leadership of the party in the state to impose Wada as the next speaker joined forces to frustrate his election. In the end, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sulieman Abdulaziz Danladi defeated him.

Keffi is the local government of the ex-governor of the state and present senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. The incumbent speaker of the assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi is equally from the same zone and has won his re-election back to the House; he is the political godson of Senator Adamu. Though, the ruling APC produced 18 members-elect, out of which six are returning members while 12 are first timers, the opposition PDP produced six members, the SDP and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) produced one member each.

In Nasarawa state House of assembly, history has shown that anyone can occupy any of the presiding offices whether he is a ranking member or not and whether he belongs to the ruling party or not. In 2015 for instance, the incumbent speaker Balarabe Abdullahi was elected speaker as a first time member over other ranking members, his deputy who was from PDP emerged with only four members of his party in the assembly.

But for 2019, the race appears centred on four major contenders. The incumbent speaker of the assembly, Abdullahi who is representing Umaisha/Ugya state constituency, Mohammed Okpoku representing Udege/Loko state constituency and Daniel Ogazi representing Kokona East constituency; all of whom are returning members of the APC and hail from Nasarawa West senatorial district.

Another APC member who is scheming to be speaker of the assembly is a third term member, Mohammad Muluku representing Nasarawa Eggon East constituency of Nasarawa North senatorial district.

According to him, the Eggon people which constitute the largest population in the state have lost out in the political equation of the state and should be compensated with the number three position in the state. Though the party has not come up with its zoning formula on which part of the state and tribe will produce the speaker and deputy respectively, the effect of the delay of such decision has left many ranking lawmakers jostling for the two presiding offices.

The governor-elect, Abdullahi Sule hails from a minority tribe of Hausa in the northern part of the state, dominated by the Eggons and Madas, the state deputy governor-elect is from the southern part of the state and from the majority tribe of Alagos.

Meanwhile, the state has been gripped by tensions over who emerges as the speaker and deputy speaker of the state House of assembly. However, if the past geo-political spread of the three key offices among the three senatorial zones of the state is anything to go by, the western senatorial zone which produced the speaker in the current administration is supposed to retain its position because the zone has no governor or deputy. But there is also underground scheming by certain forces in the leadership of the party in the state to stop the return bid of Balarabe Abdullahi as speaker. Those opposed to him, are of the view that he does not belong to the “inner caucus” that produced the governor-elect as candidate of the party during the primaries, and that his loyalty is divided, therefore such sensitive position should not be entrusted to him.

How the contenders stand

Balarabe Abdullahi

The election of Abdullahi as speaker of the outgoing assembly in 2015 marked the paradigm shift that turned the assembly around and put it on the track as true representative legislature after the 4th assembly was embroil in crisis of impeachment against the governor. Pundits say that the leadership of the incumbent speaker is synonymous with deepening democracy, as the assembly witnessed stability in the last four years. His unique style of leadership, characterised by team spirit, hard work and transparency which helped the cohesion in the House, many say, should naturally place him in a vantage position to consolidate. But his doubtful loyalty to the incoming government, coupled with the fact that his political godfather vehemently opposed the nomination of the governor-elect as a candidate of the party is a minus for him. The incumbent speaker’s fate of returning to his seat is therefore solely in the hands of the outgoing and incoming governor of the state.

Mohammed Okpoku

He is cool-headed and possesses the necessary leadership qualities to lead the assembly. His experience cannot be wished away, and he is intelligent and articulate. Even among the staff of the assembly, Okpoku is well loved and respected. He is also regarded as a good manager of human and material resources. If the powers that be favour his ambition, he stands a chance of emerging the next speaker.

Daniel Ogazi

Ogazi is in the good books of the leadership of the state and he has given a good account of himself in terms of loyalty. He may not have been openly interested in the position because of the ambition of the incumbent speaker to return, but once the powers that be show interest in him, he will oblige.

Mohammad Muluku

Muluku is returning to the House for the third term in this democratic dispensation. But he had earlier represented the people of his area in the state Assembly about two decades ago when the state was under Plateau State.

And in all his stay in the assembly, he has been very active. He is one of the most respected lawmaker in the state Assembly and commands much respect among his colleagues. Though he is from Nasarawa Eggon in the northern senatorial district, he may also have to contend with the issue of zoning as the governor-elect is from the zone. If the party wades into the issue and prevail on him to step down for the western zone, he may be given the deputy speakership slot to compensate the Eggon people.

Inter-party and incumbency factors

In the final analysis, the decision of the party through the outgoing and incoming governor is expected to be final. This will be so because in the history of speakership tussle in the state, the leadership of the party had always been the deciding factor. If the outgoing governor of the state Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and the incoming governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule want either the incumbent speaker to continue or any other member to be elected speaker, it will be final.

At the moment, Daily Sun gathered that the outgoing governor who singlehandedly install his successor is yet to make his intention known as he is currently dealing with so many issues including strengthening his records, putting things in order and preparing his hand over notes.

It was also gathered that intense pressure from interested parties has continued to mount from among members and party leaders, though the popular opinion favours the incumbent speaker. Stakeholders are said to be weighing their options well, as any wrong move may end up throwing the party and members of the assembly into crisis of impeachment.

In the coming days, it is believed that men will finally be separated from the boys, as May 29, and June inauguration of the governor-elect and Nasarawa assembly respectively, is fast approaching.