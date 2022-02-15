From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The commissioner for youth and sports, Ambassador Lucky Isaac Yargwa has said Nasarawa state is the best state suitable for entrepreneurs to thrive, advising passing out corps members to utilize the opportunity towards adding to the economic development of the state.

The commissioner disclosed this on Monday during the Valedictory Session organised by the Ministry of youths and sports in honour of six passing out NYSC Batch ‘A’, Stream One Corps Members which the commissioner described them as hard-working Nigerians whose contributions had helped to move the Ministry to where it is now.

Amb. Lucky who expressed happiness to the Corps Members for contributing their quota and commitment complementing the “Exceeding All Expectations” agenda of the Governor Abdullahi Sule administration through their service.

” your roles as Corps Members were historic, the Ministry will continue to benefit from your inputs and selfless service to the State and humanity.” He added.

He however, urged them not to rely on white collar jobs but strive to be entrepreneurial and self a reliant in order to help the Government reduce unemployment and create jobs.

The Commissioner however, announced a cash donation for each of the outgoing Corps Members as transport stipend to their various destinations, saying it’s the Ministry’s widow’s might for their service.

Speaking Earlier, Director of Administration and Supplies, Isa Mustapha, admonished the Corps Members never to live a life of comparison, but to get involved in any meaningful venture that would help their lives and the society, stressing that all hands are not the same, hence, the need to always accept whatever situation they may find themselves.

In a separate interview with some of the outgoing Corps Members(Sambo Adaeze Blessing from Rivers State University and Otu Anigue Ime from Akwa-Ibom State University) appreciated the Commissioner and the entire Management and Staff of the Ministry for providing them with all the necessary support throughout their service year, assuring that they would put into practice all that have been taught them.

Benjamin Oyare Confidence who took over from Sambol Adaeze Blessing as Corpers’ Liaison Officer(CLO), echoed the vote-of-thanks on behalf of the currently-serving Corps Members at the Ministry, with a promise to surpass the legacy bequeathed by their predecessors.

Other outgoing Corps Members are Alfred Moses Okelenyi(Benue State University), Miji Richard Essien(Caleb University), Igbaato Bemshima(Benue State University) and Akpan Cletus Boniface(Abia State Polytechnic).