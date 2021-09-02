The Nasarawa State Government has approved the establishment of technology village to foster the development of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the state.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, Managing Director, Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Lafia.

According to him, the technology village will be built under a Private Public Partnership (PPP) to train manpower, especially the youth on the current trends of development.

Abdullahi said the government had already entered into partnership with ABS Blueprint and Modern Shelter, as well as their ICT partners, to facilitate the establishment and smooth take-off of the village.

He also said that the village would have a lot of facilities, including technology centres and commercial area.

When established, the managing director explained that the village would service local and international markets, in addition to being a centre of excellence.

He said that Gov. Abdullahi Sule has also approved the resuscitation of the Nasarawa State Transport Company which had been moribund for over seven years.

Abdullahi noted that the government had also concessioned the operations and maintenance of three key services in Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, to ensure efficiency in healthcare delivery.

He also said the areas up for concession in the hospital include radiology, laboratory and mortuary departments, adding that the concession would lead to increased private sector investment in those departments.

Abdullahi further added that all the approvals by the governor were aimed at revitalising the economy of the state. (NAN).