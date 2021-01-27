Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fati Jimeta-Sabo, says the State Government is fully poised to reposition the education sector in the state.

Jimeta-Sabo said the decision was with a view to providing adequate funding for the sector.

She told newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday that the State Government would ensure that students and pupils were given quality education.

She disclosed that her Ministry would deploy concrete measures to consolidate all the achievements it had so far recorded.

” Plausible measures have been put in place to fish out unqualified Principals and Heads of Schools.

” Government is also regrading some public schools to put them in proper shapes and perspectives.

” The ministry is focusing on the basic education which is the foundation of quality education for any person to be successful,” the commissioner said.

According to her, the state government had also renovated some secondary schools, and had embarked on the training and retraining of teachers.

This, she said, was to update their knowledge on modern training of teachers to make them in tune with extant methodologies of teaching and learning.

Jimeta-Sabo said,” this administration had also given premium to Technical Education, due to its great importance”.

She also said that safety protocols against COVID-19 had been put in place in the schools for strict adherence and cautioned Heads of Schools against violation of such measures. (NAN),