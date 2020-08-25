The Nasarawa State Government says it will soon start the registration and licensing of hotels operating across its 13 local goverments.

Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said this during a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Hotels Association, Nasarawa spState Chapter, on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that there was the need for all hotels operating in the state to have genuine operational licences from the state government.

Shammah said that the planned exercise was not to witch-hunt any hotel owner but to have actual data of the hotels operating in the state.

He said it was also to appreciate the contributions of hotel owners toward the development of the state.

The commissioner said that the state government was committed to creating an enabling business environment for the hospitality industries as well as other businesses operating in the state.

Mr Danjuma Abeku, Chairman, Nigeria Hotel Association, Nasarawa state chapter, appealed to the government to centralise its tax collection in the state.

Abeku said this was necessary to avoid illegal and unnecessary collection of taxes by different agents and contractors.(NAN)