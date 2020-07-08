The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it will give priority to activities of Nasarawa United Football Club and other sports in the state, considering the importance of sports to societal development.

The Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports, Mr Salihu Iyimoga, spoke when the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Othman Adams, led management of the ministry to the 2020 Budget performance presentation at the assembly in Lafia on Wednesday.

Iyimoga said that sports, apart from enhancing physical fitness, also unite and promote peaceful co-existence among the people irrespective of their affiliations, hence the assembly’s determination to promote it.

He expressed the need for the commissioner, his management team and other stakeholders in the sporting industry in the state to unite and find ways to get the sector a lifeline.

“The assembly will support the ministry with legislation and other necessary assistance that will enable Nasarawa United Football Club, its junior team and Amazon to succeed in all ramifications,” Iyimoga said.

He assured the ministry of the committee’s readiness to collaborate with it in order to improve standard of living of the youth and other citizens.

Iyimoga expressed the need for unity and understanding among ministry officials especially the management of the ministry so as to achieve optimal result.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, commended the committee for being active in supporting activities of the ministry.

Adams said that the state government was committed to the development of sporting activities towards tackling youth restivessness in the state.

He announced that the ministry had a five-year policy aimed at turning around its activities.

The Chairman, Nasarawa United Football Club, Mr Isaac Danladi, commended the committee for supporting the club and called for its sustenance. (NAN)