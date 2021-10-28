From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command has directed its operatives to go after vehicles with illegally covered number plates.

This was contained in a press release signed by the command’s pubic Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel made available to reporters on Thursday, noting that it is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Baba Alkali Usman, on illegal covering of number plates which serve as a shield for perpetrating criminal activities.

“In compliance with the order, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi stated that, the use of covered number plates is capable of misleading security personnel on apparent dangers of different kinds, providing cover to criminals, as well as causing apprehension to the peace loving citizens of the state; as such, he directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police officers and Commanders of all Tactical/operational units of the Command to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the directives.”

The Commissioner of Police, while charging the officers to ensure the directive is professionally enforced, has warned officers to be civil to members of the public and cautioned motorist in the State to desist from covering or using unauthorized government number plates; as a Task Force has been created to clampdown on violators.

The Police Boss further enjoins residents of the State to remain laws abiding and promptly report suspicious criminal elements to the Police.

