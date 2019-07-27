Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that the state government is partnering Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), to teach entrepreneurship in all secondary schools in the state.

Noting that unemployment remains the most critical problem facing most nations today, including Nigeria, Sule added that his administration is determined to reduce the rate of unemployment among secondary school graduates. The governor who stated this yesterday at the 2019 speech and prize giving day ceremony of the Command Secondary School Lafia, noted that promotion of practical education is one of the top priorities of his administration.

Represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abdullahi Aliyu Agwai, Sule expressed satisfaction with students of the school who were put through basic trainings in production of different household chemical products and foot-wears, tailored towards self-sustenance when they complete the secondary education career.

Speaking earlier, the commandant of the school, Major UI Ja’afaru, who assumed headship of the school four months ago, revealed that he met, on assumption, massive decayed infrastructure in the three-years-old school.