From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Leaders, stakeholders and party members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State converged on Monday at Government House, Lafia, for an expanded stakeholders’ meeting on how to achieve a peaceful and successful party congress, especially towards consensus agreements.

Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed satisfaction with the turned out of stakeholders and their efforts in peace and the progress of the party.

On the upcoming party congresses which were agreed to be based on consensus, Governor Sule called on members to continued to uphold the virtues and ideals of the party for a more united family.

He urged them to use the recent reforms by INEC to further the chances and win more support for APC in the state.

In his speech at the event the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for organising the meeting.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi lauded members of the party from the wards to the state level for ensuring the party succeeds in the state, noting the gale of defections that saw to the influx of some assembly members among other stalwarts into the APC.

He called for a level playing field for both the new and old members of the party to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The meeting featured presentations from various stakeholders, including Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Almakura and Gidiya Akwashiki, Minister of State Science and Tech Barr Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, Hon Silas Agara as well as the State APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, among others.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.