From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has lauded the Eggon people in the state for their peaceful disposition.

The governor gave the commendation while delivering his address at the fundraising of the Eggon Youth Movement (EYM), Akwanga branch on Monday at Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA).

Governor Sule who was represented at the occasion by Bala John, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), said the Eggon people are known for peace loving, industrious, hardworking and Patriots who believe in nation-building.

Sule also said that Eggon of Akwanga has contributed a lot to the development of the area and had always seen themselves as one with other ethnic nationalities in the locality.

He urged them to continue in that spirit and shun politics of sentiment, especially now that the 2023 general election is approaching.

The governor explained that he has given appointments to people of Eggon extraction in Lafia, Nassarawa-Eggon and Kokona LGAs respectively in line with his principle of inclusiveness.

He also explained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has currently given tickets to two Eggon persons for the House of Assembly in Lafia, one in Kokona, two in Nassarawa-Eggon and one senatorial tickets in Nasarawa North Senatorial Zone.

He added that the Eggon people are also currently serving as Deputy Chairmen of Keffi, Lafia, and Kokona LGAs in addition to LGA Chairman of Nassarawa-Eggon among others.

Sule also said that the state government has facilitated to the establishment of a Mobile Police training school at Nassarawa-Eggon, the construction of a modern market, and the construction of Kagbu road apart from schools to ensure inclusiveness.

He promised to provide more infrastructure and better welfare for the people in the remaining period of his first tenure.

Sule also called on the people of the state to vote for him again as well as all the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in all positions in the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Mr Adgizi Anzaku, EYM Chairman in Akwanga, welcomed the dignitaries for gracing their occasion and urged them to support the association to complete the building of their Secretariat.

Mr Adgizi said that apart from promoting peace and unity between Eggon and other ethnic groups in the area, the association is also into humanitarian service and empowerment of the vulnerable.

He explained that since its inception in the last two years, the association under him have trained 74 vulnerable youths in different skills ranging from tailoring, event planning, catering, fashion and design among others.

“The trainees have already graduated, unfortunately, we do not have the resources to give them startup park to set up their own businesses.

“We appeal to spirited individuals to support us so that we can give them start-up park to enable them to be self-reliant and employers of labour,” the chairman added.