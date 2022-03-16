From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated the State Executive Council of All Progressives Congress (APC) with a call on party members to work in unity for the progress of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The inauguration of the State Working Committee and State Executive Committee of the APC took place at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, on Wednesday.

Sule, while inaugurating the committee, said great work lies ahead of the leadership and members of the APC, hence the need for them to put in their best in the interest of the party.

The governor also acknowledged the support of members of the party during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state, while reminding the party faithful to continue to prove their worth as true members of the APC and always put the interest of the party above any other interest.

On his part, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has urged members of the party to continue to remain united in the interest of the party.

The Speaker had expressed confidence in members working in unity, noting that the party would rule the country beyond 2023 hence the need for all to be up and doing in seeing to the success of the party.

Daily Sun reports that the event had in attendance the State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, State APC Chairman John Mamman, Principal Officers and Members of the State Assembly, the National Vice Chairman of ALGON and Chairman Lafia Local Government Area, Hon Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara, Dr Joseph Kigbu, among others.

