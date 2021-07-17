From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has lauded the forum of ethnic nationalities for organising a youth summit aimed at building bridges of unity amongst different tribes in the state.

Governor Sule disclosed this on Saturday in Lafia at the maiden edition of the “Nasarawa State Youth Summit” organised by the forum of Nasarawa State ethnic nationalities.

The governor said the objective of the forum was in line with the effort his administration has been making since he assumed office in the last two years.

Hr said the government would partner with them and any group that is ready to support the peace effort of his administration in the interest of the overall development of the state.

The governor also used the occasion and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of the Agricultural Development Institute in Nasarawa State.

‘If the institute is eventually established, it will empower them with the requisite skills that will make them self-reliance thereby making them unavailable for crime and other social vices,’ the governor added.

Speaking earlier, Prof Shehu Abdulrahman, who was the guest speaker at the occasion, said youths are the greatest assets and investment for any nation’s development as such, they should be encouraged to contribute their quota in peace and nation-building.

Prof Shehu who is also the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia, also said policymakers at all levels should provide decent opportunities for the youths to have decent lives as a way of tackling insecurity.

He added that the youths when engage can be a source of labour inputs as well as human capital in production which would lead to high productivity and bring about a reduction in crime.

He said the teaching of Social Studies and History in schools should teach young people about their origins and how to interact positively with others in line with the existing laws so as to ensure peace and security in the country.

Also speaking, John Kyuni-Umaru, Coordinating President of the forum, said the group comprises all indigenous and non-indigenous ethnic youths groups residing in the state.

He added that the coalition had organised the summit to ensure peaceful coexistence and build bridges of unity amongst all tribes irrespective of religion for the progress and development of the state.

Kyuni-Umaru, who doubles as the President of the Mada Development Association (MDA) Youth-wing, advised his colleagues to channel and harness their energy, resources and endowment into promoting ethnic cohesion and a better society.

He also said that the forum would organised other programmes such as peace rallies, football competitions and cultural festivals, amongst the various ethnic groups in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He also said the group had concluded arrangements to begin guidance and counselling services as well as a skills acquisition programme for inmates who are mostly youths at the correctional centres in the state.

Similarly, Daniel Ayunbuga-Yaro, President of the Eggon Youths Movement, said the summit was conceived and implemented to restore peace unity and to disabuse the minds of people that the various ethnic groups in the state do not like each other.

He pledged to always act in a way that would give others a sense of belonging, thereby promoting peace and unity.

Daily Sun reports that the occasion was attended by Presidents of Eggon Youths, Mada, Bassa, Alago, Ninzom, Gwandara, Ebgura, Migili, Yoruba, Agatu, Tiv, Hausa-Fulani, among others.

