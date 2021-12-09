From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has presented to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly the 2022 appropriation bill of N109.8 billion for consideration, with the state’s education sector receiving the highest allocation.

Governor Sule, presenting the appropriation bill on Thursday at the floor of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in Lafia, the state capital, said the bill is to provide general security and good governance, Completion of all ongoing projects started by his Administration.

The governor also said the bill will be committed to workers welfare through the continuous implementation of promotions and minimum wage, as well as improvement in human capital development, creation of employment opportunities for women and youth in the state.

“Encouraging and supporting agriculture as a way of boosting production, developing value chain and strengthening commercial venture for a stable economy.”

Gov. Sule also stressed that his administration intends to pursue all revenue due to the State from various sources which include taxes, refunds, recoveries and other bank duties.

He added that the budget would require the collaboration of all and sundry with a view to achieving laudable targets; he said.

He further said his administration is determined to achieve economic growth through prudent management of resources and investment in areas that have a direct bearing on the lives of the citizenry.

“This will go a long way in sustaining the level of socio-economic development already achieved by this Administration,” he stated.

“Mr Speaker, Distinguished Members, the 2022 Appropriation anticipates a total of One Hundred and Nine Billion, Eight Hundred and One Million, Five Hundred and Twenty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Nine Naira, Forty-Nine Kobo (N109,801,524,879.49) only. This includes capital receipts from Grants, as well as deficit financing and opening balance.”

“The budget framework shows the difference of Five Billion, Nine Hundred and Twenty-One Million, Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-Three Naira, Forty-Nine Kobo (N5,921,289,663.51) only representing 5.11% decrease against the 2021 appropriation. The idea behind the decrease is to operate on a realistic budget while sustaining our momentum of bringing transformation and economic development in the State. Details of these amounts are contained in the estimate’s document which I shall lay before you.”

He said the government will not relent on its efforts towards strengthening internal control mechanism in public financial management, adding that it will continue the review of the monthly overhead cost and also ensure strict monitoring of the activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) in line with the fiscal expenditure framework of the administration.

“This will further sustain our resolve for transparency and accountability in view of our meagre resources. The adoption of Central Billing System (CBS) will also promote the fiscal discipline as this will block all financial leakages in our various operations.”

He said the basic Assumptions of the 2022 Budget, is to get to the desired peak of IGR contribution to the State Revenue. However, his administration is determined to pursue vigorously all other sources of revenue due to Government and collect the same at a minimal cost.

“To achieve this objective, the Board of Internal Revenue is collaborating with some consultancy firms to recover taxes through Central Billing System (CBS) to boost our IGR performance.”

The budget which the governor tagged ‘Budget of Sustainable Transformation’ noting that the intention is to solidify the foundation laid by his Administration since 2019 by providing adequate funds to complete the ongoing projects within its limited resources in order to improve on the developmental strides

Expenditure Performance of the 2021 Budget, Governor Sule said the sum of Forty-one Billion, Three Hundred and Forty-seven Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-nine Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirteen Naira (N41,347,559,713.00) only was spent on Recurrent items.

“On the other hand, the sum of Sixteen Billion, Seven Hundred and Forty-two Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-four Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety- One Naira, Thirty-three Kobo (N16,742,784,491.33) only was spent on Capital Projects.”

“the total sum of Fifty-eight Billion, Ninety Million, Three Hundred and Forty-four Thousand, Two Hundred and Four Naira, Thirty-three Kobo (N58,090,344,204.33) only was used as expenditure, representing 50.5% during the period under review.”

He further disclosed that the 2022 Fiscal Appropriation despite the economic challenges facing the State, his administration will continue to pursue policies, programmes and projects geared towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

Daily Sun reports that in the social sector of the economy of the state, Education stands to get N31.83 billion and the highest, HealthN11.85 billion, Youth & Sports Development N1.64 billion

Women & Social Development, N657.39million, Environment N1.64 billion.

Also estimated is the Administrative Sector, Government House Administration N8.94billion, Office of Secretary to State Government N9.40 billion, Legislature N1.76 billion, Information and Culture N912.50 million, Civil Service Matters N450.9 million, Pension & Gratuity N4.8 billion.

On the Economic Sector, the governor budgeted for Agriculture & Water Resources, the sum of N4.40 billion, Finance & Investment N8.98 billion, Works, Housing and Transport, N14.05 billion. Law & Justice Sector, Judicial Service Commission- N3.04 billion, Ministry of Justice N407.48 million.

