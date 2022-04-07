From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reappointed Ahmed Muhammad Yakubu as the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service, along with three board members.

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, disclosed this while reading Gov. Sule’s letter sent to the House during the House emergency sitting today.

According to the letter, the immediate past three permanent members of the revenue service were also reappointed.

The letter reads: ‘Ahmed Muhammed Yakubu – Chairman from Lafia Local Government, Sabo Balarabe Usman from Karu Local Government member, Hon Emmanuel Zachariah from Wamba Local Government, member and Ali Mohammed Doma from Doma Local Government member.’

The Speaker called on the nominees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) each to the Clerk between today Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8.

‘And they are expected to appear for screening and possible confirmation on Monday next week the 11th of April, 2022,’ he said.

The Speaker appreciated his colleagues for cutting short their recess despite short notice by attending to the sitting considering the importance of the revenue service to the state and urged them to sustain the spirit.

