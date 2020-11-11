Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday asked the State Assembly to approve the sum of N20.2 billion for the 2020 supplementary budget.

Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Speaker of the Assembly, announced this during plenary in Lafia.

The supplementary Appropriation bill was, however, presented before the lawmakers by Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly.

Tagged “A Bill for a Law to Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State ( Supplementary Appropriation Bill),” the Governor explained in the request that the budgetary sum would be used for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of two months, starting from November 1 to December 31.

The bill which, was deliberated by lawmakers scaled first and second reading.

The majority leader, Tanko Tunga, in a motion for the bill to be passed for first and second readings, stated that the supplementary budget was necessary due to the effects of COVID19 pandemic on the economy.

The speaker, Abdullahi however, assured of the Assembly’s readiness to do justice to the budget to foster rapid development of the state.

It would be recalled that on December 4, 2019, Governor Abdullahi Sule had presented the 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval.

On July 20, the Governor had presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the Assembly.