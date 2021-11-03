From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has said there is a need for farmers across the state to engage with the out-grower scheme in order to enhance and sustain agricultural productivity and increase food sufficiency in the state.

Governor Sule made the call on Tuesday during a one-day working visit to Olam Rice Farm at Rukubi, in the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

The governor appreciated the Olam Rice Farm for the investment in agriculture while calling on them to expand the hectares of the land cultivated and also encourage the promotion of out-grower to improve economic activities of the community, create job opportunities for the teaming youths.

‘Investment in agriculture by the Olam is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive of diversifying the nation’s economy through agriculture,’ he said.

The governor applauded the management of Olam Farm for providing the host community with basic amenities such as schools, roads payment of scholarships among others.

Speaking Earlier, the Andoma of Doma Aliyu Oga-Onawo, said Olam farm is one of the conglomerates in Africa, but explained that the road linking the area is in a ‘sorry stage that needed government urgent attention,’ he said

In his welcome address, Mr Anil Nair, Senior Vice President and Head of Olam Rice Business, a $140million investment said, it gave him great pleasure and a rare privilege to welcome the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State to Olam Integrated Rice Farm despite his tight schedule.

He thanked the governor on behalf of the entire Management Team of the Farm, for the interest he has shown for the activities of Olam Business in Nasarawa State and said this goes to show the level of the governor’s passion towards the development of Nasarawa State economy.

He said that, as a matter of policy, the company had undertaken some Corporate Social Responsibility projects that have a direct bearing on Olam’s host communities.

Daily Sun reports that the projects include construction and rehabilitation of rural roads, construction of classrooms for schools, employment of teachers, payment of scholarships and provision of relief materials for flood victims.

