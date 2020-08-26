Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The suspended Executive Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ottos has apologised to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for his involvement at a court case in Akwanga on Aug.7,2020 that involve ousted Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Tijani Ahmed against the Nasarawa State Government.

Also, the suspended Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Council, Lawal Yakubu Karshi has also apologised to members of the State Assembly for the same offence.

The two suspended Local Government officials made their apologies when they appeared before Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee Investigating the alleged act of insubordination leveled against them in Lafia today.

They duo assured of their loyalty to the State Government and the Assembly.

They have also pledged to continue to be law abiding, respect the oaths of allegiance that they have taken and to uphold the integrity of the government at all times.

While answering questions before the committee, the suspended Nasarawa Local Government boss Mohammed Ottos responded as thus, “Yes, I was in court on the 7th of this month and it is a gross misconduct .

“And I did not went there to undermine the Nasarawa State government and the Assembly.

“I made a mistake, please forgive me for the mistake I made.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to be law abiding, loyal to the government and uphold the integrity of the government”, Sani- Ottos added

The suspended Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government Council, Lawal Yakubu Karshi while apologising before the committee also pledged his loyalty to the Nasarawa State government and the House.

“Yes, I was at the court. My presence at the court is an act of insubordination. I plead for forgiveness”.

Earlier, Chairman of the 7 – man investigative Committee, Dr. Ibrahim Peter Akwe (PDP-Obi 1), said that they have decided to invite the suspended Council officials in order to give them fair hearing on the allegation of insubordination levelled against them.

“The aim is not to witch hunt anybody but is to give the suspended council officials fair hearing on the allegation levelled against them.

“Our major assignment is to correct some abnormalities if found in the interest of peace and for the overall development of our state”, he said.

He assured the suspended Council officials that the committee would sit down, deliberate and submit reports to the assembly appropriately.

It would be recalled that on Aug.10, 2020, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has suspended the affected Local Government officials over insubordination and abuse of office.

The House then set up a 7 – man investigative committee to give the suspended local government officials a fair hearing which Dr. Peter Akwe served as Chairman of the committee, Barrister Mohammed Alkali is the Deputy Chairman of the committee while other members of the committee are, Hon Mohammed Omadefu, Hon Mohammed Agah Muluku, Hon Aliyu Dogara, Hon Danladi Jatau while the Deputy Clerk of the House Ibrahim Musa is the Secretary.