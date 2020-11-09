Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The Nasarawa State government on Monday announced the decision to construct a N14.7 billion secretariat complex to ease office accommodation challenges of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

This is coming just as Governor Abdullahi Sule will on November 17, 2020, present the 2021 budget to the Nasarawa state House of Assembly for consideration and onward passage.

The decisions were taken at the emergency state executive council meeting held in the Government House Lafia.

Briefing newsmen, commissioner for information, Dogo Shammah explained that the building of a new secretariat complex became imperative and to serve as landmark legacy of the Governor Sule administration, when completed.

According to Shammah, the new secretariat complex is captured in the 2021 budget. He stated that 180.88 hectres of land is allotted for the project.

Also, the commissioner revealed that government has resolved to establish a commission board for grazing reserve project to enhance export, create jobs and drive revenue generation. The project is based on public private partnership.

“The State Executive Council meeting resolved to construct a three arms zone modern secretariat complex to enhance office accommodation of workers.

“The state secreteriat when established will have the sole purpose of conducting government businesses and shall serve as a one stop shop for the public to interact with the operatives of beurocratic affairs thereby facilitating the ease of doing business”

“Accordingly, a land measuring 180.88 hecters located along Shandam road Lafia, has been identified for the legacy project.

“It will cost fourteen billion, seven hundred and nine million, seventy eight thousand, two hundred and fifty naira and thirty one Kobo.

( N14,709,78,250.31k), Shammah stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule has appealed to both national and international investors to do business with the state, saying the state is secured for any investment.