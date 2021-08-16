From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has said over 200 illegal structures had been earmarked for demolition as a result of the violation of building laws in the state.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB), Engr Wada Yahaya, on Monday during a press briefing in his office after the sensitisation programme in the city of Lafia, saying it was necessary for ensuring better developmental plans for the state.

He further explained that the reason for the sensitisation programme in Lafia, which also took place in all the 13 Local Government Areas in the state, is to inform the public about the activities of the urban development board and to further introduce the new management of the board.

Engr Wada while highlighting some of the activities of the board said it would ensure that development is done according to codes and the laws guiding buildings.

Adding that any individual or group that wants to engage in either farming, building, residential, commercial or industrial development must seek the approval of the board before embarking on such a project.

‘The law has empowered the board to demolish any structure that is not done in accordance with the guideline that is not giving approval,’ he stated.

‘The board would give all the necessary notice before carrying out such activities it is not our wish to do such thing but we cannot for the interest of one person or two to render the lives of the majority in danger,’ he noted

‘You are aware of so many buildings collapsing, buildings built on waters ways that causes lives a and properties of people destroyed, It is the duty of the board that such things as much as possible prevented.’

On the issue of blockage of roads and waterways, he said the government would not pardon anyone caught in the act as the government had provided mechanic village permanent site in Lafia, alongside the trailer pack in Duduguru.

‘We are expecting mechanics to move to the permanent site so that we have a more lively environment. We are also calling on them to stop parking on the roadside to avoid being prosecuted.’

Wada further disclosed that the effect of global warming, climate change, which is resulting to flooding is affecting a lot of residential areas while calling on people who build on drainage areas to desist from such act.

Engr Wada cautioned street hawkers to be aware that the board would commence arrests and prosecution of violators.

‘The government had provided a temporary site for such business activities within the same environment with Muhammadu Buhari Modern Market but people are still on the street selling which is causing gridlock in those areas.

‘We are going to use the law court to prosecute such people and also we are making provision for trucks and a trailer park. We don’t expect trailers to be moving into residential areas, especially in Maraba. All heavy duty vehicles would be stopped from passing through residential areas,’ he stressed

Responding to the issue of developers, the NUDB boss urged developers to update or register with the board, warning that any building not registered would be demolished without compensation.

Wada reiterated the commitment and determination of Governor Abdullahi Sule in ensuring better settlement of the people in the state.

He advised homeowners to make use of their property as approved by the board, saying: ‘If your building is for residential, let it be for that purpose, and for commercial let it be [for that] because we have seen people using one property for many purpose, it has affected our plan to a large extent.’