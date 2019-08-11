Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said his administration is finalising arrangement with a private electricity firm, the General Electric, to generate 1000 megawatts from coal reserves in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Sule disclosed this at the weekend while flagging off the construction of a 2km solar powered streetlights in Obi local council, and promised to illuminate the whole of Nasarawa State.

He disclosed further that GE is relocating four of its turbines from South Africa to Obi where the company would start the generation of the 1000 megawatts of electricity that would power the entire state.