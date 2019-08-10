Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule says his administration is finalizing arrangement with General Electric towards generating 1000 megawatts from coal reserves in Obi local government area of the state.

Governor Sule disclosed this weekend while flagging off the construction of a 2km solar powered streetlights in Obi local council, and promised to illuminate the whole of Nasarawa.

He disclosed further that GE is relocating four of its turbines in South Africa to Obi where the company will start the generation of the 1000 megawatts of electricity that will power the entire state.

The governor said the power generation project will not just provide services to the people of Obi but it will also create a coal mine that will generate employment as well as economic activities.

According to him, “I’m happy to be here today to actually start this project, but my happiest day in Obi will come when I bring General Electric to come and use the coal deposits in Obi, with the four turbines that they are going to relocate from South Africa to Obi, so that they can start generating the 1000 megawatts that will power the entire state.”

Flagging off the streetlight across the each of the 13 local government, the governor said the project was to actualize the commitments he made during his inauguration, to achieve in his first one hundred days in office.

The governor reiterated the determination of his administration to provide social services towards the enhancement of socioeconomic activities across the state.

While noting that the construction of the solar powered streetlights in each of the 13 council areas was one of the 47 projects under the 2018 conditional grants scheme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said his administration will continue to partner and honour its obligations to development partners to ensure the execution of laudable projects.

He further restated the resolve of his administration to attain the 17 goals of the SDGs aimed at improving the quality of education, provision of portable drinking water, as well as sanitation and sustainable, modern energy for a prosperous Nasarawa State.

The governor equally stressed that the objective of the exercise is a zero emission power endeavor that is generated through natural sources and ensures energy efficiency, while also lessening reliance on fossil fuel and reduce global warming due to climate change.

“It’s an energy that is generated from renewable sources which are naturally replenished on human time scale, such as sunlight and wind, with a view to reducing negative effect on the ozone layer and other soil degradation,” the governor explained.

He pointed out that aside from beautification, the solar powered streetlights project will enhance socioeconomic activities across rural communities and that it’s a compact project not easily prone to theft and vandalization unlike in previous cases.

Governor Sule, however, urged members of the benefitting communities to evolve means of safeguarding the projects, warning the contractors handling the projects to adhere strictly to specifications and standards, while also ensuring that the work is completed within the 3-months time frame.

He dislosed that his administration has empowered youths to monitor the ongoing project towards ensuring that the contractors keep to the required standards.

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Abubakar Murtala, said the project is a synergy between four different government agencies.

Murtala noted that governor Sule is building on a solid foundation laid by the previous administration.

“Engineer Sule is building on continuity, consolidation and sustainability. We are witnessing this feat in the first one hundred days because you can’t have development without synergy between sister agencies and particularly, the sterling leadership provided by the governor,” the SSA stated.