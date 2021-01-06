From Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Government of Nasarawa State has restated its commitment to partner with the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in promoting sports development.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Othman Adam, stated this on Wednesday in Lafia, the state capital, when receiving an audience of NUJ state officials.

According to the commissioner, the importance of the media in the development of all sectors of the economy, including sports development, cannot be ignored, hence the need for the partnership.

The commissioner said the press has the means to project and showcase the sporting activities and athletes in the state to other states as well as the outside world.

He said that the government through the ministry was ready to roll out a slew of sporting activities, especially at the grassroots, to hunt for talents.

Mr Adam said that the government would give priority to the welfare of athletes to ensure optimal performance and results.

‘I would ensure that no athlete is shortchanged under my watch,’ he said. ‘Because during my active days as an athlete I have personal experience on how sporting administrators.’

He said the ministry will give the welfare of athletes in the state the needed attention they deserve, aimed at encouraging them to reach the heights of their careers.

The commissioner also expressed satisfaction with the current first position of Nasarawa United Football Club at the table of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He assured them that the government would give them the needed support to sustain their performance to the end of the season.

The commissioner explained that athletes are not entitled to pension and gratuity and only plan their future and life after retirement with whatever they earn while being active.

He promised to support the union to complete the NUJ chalets that the present leadership have started.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nasarawa NUJ State Council, Salihu Alkali, commended the commissioner for the hospitality and achievements.

He assured him and the state government of the support of journalists to promote the state.

The NUJ state chairman said that journalists would always ensure they balance their stories for the overall development of the state.