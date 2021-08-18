From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Ahmed Baba Yahaya, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, has said that the state government will review the upward overhead costs of government agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Health for effective service delivery.

Baba Yahaya made this known when he led the management team of the ministry before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Health on 2021 budget assessment on Tuesday.

He also revealed that the state government is upgrading health facilities and will carry out the employment of health workers to give the health sector a lifeline.

The commissioner emphasised that the government has also signed an MoU with professional medical personnel and consultants on how to carry out step down knowledge and skills at the primary and secondary healthcare facilities to boost manpower development and address other health challenges in the sector among other positive interventions.

Similarly, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Health and the management of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia are to enhance their partnership for effective healthcare service delivery in the state.

This was part of the outcome of the resolution reached when the Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr Ikramah Hassan, met with the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon Usman Labaran Shafa, for the Hospital’s 2021 budget assessment at the Assembly complex.

Hon Shafa commended the management of DASH for being up and doing in its activities and enjoined them to redouble effort to achieve more results as one of the outstanding tertiary health establishments that the state is depending on.

The health committee Chairman said the House is committed to supporting the hospital and the government to get the best from the health establishment for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

Dr Ikramah Hassan, the CMD of DASH, who lamented how strikes by health workers, especially doctors, are seriously affecting their activities, said the state is working out ways to address reoccurring strike issues and emerging challenges Internally.

He explained in detail the hospital budget performance, its success areas and emerging challenges as well as areas the hospital need the House intervention.

The committee also played host to the management of the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Scheme on its 2021 budget assessment.