From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Chairman, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Information Hon. Muhammed Adamu Omadefu (APC Keana) has said that the House remained committed on its support and partnership with the Executive in ensuring all inclusive administration in the State where all segments of the society are carried along.

Hon. Omadefu who stated this while playing host to National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners, Nasarawa State Chapter in Lafia on Wednesday, saying the House will look inward and if need be would come up with a bill that would accommodate their aspirations and other related issues that would lead to the progress of the State.

The Lawmaker who noted that Governor Abdullahi Sule is a leader that has passion for peace and progress of the State enjoined them to continue to support the government at all levels to succeed.

On his part, Chairman, of the Association, Yakubu Sagya informed the lawmakers that they were in his office to familiarized themselves with them while declaring their support for the present administration and the need to include the association in the scheme of affairs in the state.