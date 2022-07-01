From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) David Ombugadu has promised to tackle the spate of insecurity in the state with technology if elected in 2023.

Ombugadu stated this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) after the maiden meeting of all the PDP flag bearers in the state.

The two term House of Representatives Member of Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency stated this against the background of a lot of killings, kidnapping, attacks and other criminalities that is going on unabated in the state.

Ombugadu said that security issues are very sensitive, but for the purpose of creating awareness about his blueprint, he would invest in modern security tools.

“We are in a digital era, so there are interceptors, that could be used to intercept calls from the bandits and kidnappers.

“There are servers and communication towers, so if any communication emanate from an area, you can intercept all phone members in the area and act swiftly.

“The tricks of the bandits and kidnappers is the use the mobile phones of their victims to negotiate for ransom, so we will support the security agencies with modern gadgets to tackle them,” the PDP candidate added.

He also said Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, drone technology amongst other would be deploy to complement the efforts of security personnel to keep the state secured.

The governorship candidate also said he would turn hundreds of youths into millionaires yearly through agricultural entrepreneurship and modern skills

like is the case in other developed nations of the world.

Stressing on the essence of the meeting, the governor hopeful stated that it was targeted to having a comprehensive blueprint and to set Agenda for all the PDP candidates at all levels towards developing the state and salvage it from poverty and insecurity.

He expressed optimism that PDP would defeat APC in all elections because the current administration in the state has anything to show in the last three years.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates for National Assembly, Nathaniel Aboki, Senatorial candidate for Nasarawa North, expressed gratitude to the party for for the opportunity and thanked the governorship candidate for providing leadership to ensure the victory of the party in 2023 polls.

Aboki said he is adequately and better prepared to represent the zone and attract more Federal Government presence to the area.

He promised to sponsor quality bills and would help address the problems of unemployment, poverty, insecurity and infrastructure among others if elected to represent the zone in the red chamber.

Recall that Saturday Sun had reported many prominent Nigerians including a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (Rtd) was shot dead in an ambush along Keffi -Abuja road in Nasarawa State in 2018.

Also recall that Saturday sun had reported that Philip Shekwo, Nasarawa State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) was kidnapped at his residence in Lafia in November 2020 and lettered found dead and recently Zakari Kigbu, former Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission (NPC) was killed in Lafia.