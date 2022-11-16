From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League Club, Nasarawa United, Barr. Isaac Danladi, on Tuesday, received a Merit Award as ‘ICON OF GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT.’

The award which was in recognition of the Club Chairman’s excellent and meritorious service to humanity and football development both in Nasarawa State and beyond was presented to him by officials and players of Akabe Football Club, Doma, led by Coach Mohammed Isah Zuma, with the support of the State’s Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, at the Conference Hall, Office of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Shendam road, Lafia.

According to the leader of the delegation, Coach Mohammed Isah Zuma, the impeccable track record and result-oriented charisma of Barr. Danladi in turning around the fortune of the Club for the better in the Nigeria domestic elite league and his relentless support for the growth and development of grassroots talents in the State premised the award.

Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office, Stephen Dogo, presented the award to the chairman on behalf of the Deputy Governor, disclosing that the recipient is a workaholic, experienced and an achiever.

He added that the State is proud of the Club’s Chairman for always defying the odds to keep the State-owned team floating in the elite league.

Mr Dogo assured that Government would continue to encourage sporting activities and relevant stakeholders to thrive in the State.

He called on the award recipient to utilise every opportunity given to him to do more for the sake of humanity.

Responding after receiving the award, Barr Danladi, expressed joy for being found worthy of the honour.

“I truly appreciate this wonderful gesture done to me today by Dr Akabe FC.

“I want to most sincerely thank the Coach and his team, and especially Tafida, for finding me fit and proper to be given this award.

“In recent times, I have received so many awards, but I want to say that this is the most treasurable and valuable award I have ever received.

“I am really touched, even though I have been doing what I am doing seamlessly, not knowing some people are sitting somewhere and appreciating what I am doing.

“This award will spur me to continue to put in my best in the interest of football in Nasarawa State and in the diaspora as well as humanity generally.

“I have been following up with the activities of Dr Akabe FC and other local clubs, and I must say that we are blessed with an abundance of talents, and as we progress, we shall be asking for those talents to team up with us at Nasarawa United or its equivalence.

“I wish to state that I will continue to offer my unalloyed support to Akabe FC and other grassroots Clubs in any way possible for them to grow.”

He thanked both the Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, and his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, for providing him with the right environment to carry out his duties unhindered.

“I couldn’t have succeeded today in this Club if not for the support I am getting from the Executive Governor and his wonderful Deputy.

“My little way of paying back for all these two great mentors have been doing for me is to galvanise support for their re-election during the 2023 General Elections.

“That being said, I wish to dedicate this award to God Almighty, Governor Abdullahi Sule and Deputy Governor Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe because they made me who I am today.

“I also send my warmest appreciation to the players, coaches and supporters of Nasarawa United FC because without them, there won’t be me as Chairman.

“I will continue to be loyal and dedicated to the mandate given to me by this wonderful administration.

“May God replenish your efforts in many folds.”