From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa united crowned champions of the 2021-2022 state AITEO challenge cup after defeating Federal Road safety Commission football club, FRSC at the final by a lon goal.

The final which took place on Wednesday at the Federal University, Lafia stadium with Shamasu Muhammed 70 minutes strike securing the maximum win for Nasarawa united

In a swift reaction after the final, commissioner for youth and sports development Nasarawa state, Amb. Isaak Yargwa appreciated the organisers of the competition and pledged to support the FRSC team being one if the team to represent the state at the national challenge cup.

He further thanked the sponsors of the competition AITEO for creating an enabling environment to for the final of the state challenge cup.

Also speaking, Sector Commander, FRSC Fc Co Commander Ibrahim Maiyaki Appreciated the state government for giving the team opportunity to represent the state promised to work on the morality in the team to make the boys play according to the rules.

Sun sports reports that both the Nasarawa United team and the federal Road Safety club will both represent Nasarawa State at the National Federation Cup.