Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia has announced Sept. 16 as resumption date for its players and officials in preparation for the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Eche Amos, the club’s Media Officer, disclosed in a statement in Lafia on Wednesday that the club management took the decision in line recent developments regarding COVID-19.

“This was done in line with the lifting of embargo on sports activities across the country by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19,’’ he said.

Amos said another reason for that move was the fixing of Sept. 18 by the League Management Company (LMC) as the commencement date for the submission of players’ licensing applications.

“This is something necessary for the new season and which the club must comply with.

“At the end of the club management meeting held earlier today (Wednesday) in Lafia, club Chairman Isaac Danladi said the resumption date became imperative to adequately prepare the team for the next football season.’’

He disclosed that as part of preparations for the new season, the Nasarawa state government recently procured a new building for the club.

Amos said this would serve as administrative office and camp for the players and officials.

“In order to make the present camp and stadium facilities habitable in tandem with COVID-19 protocols, management has directed for their fumigation accordingly,” he said.

The club spokesman also revealed that the club management has retained 35 players ahead of the new league season.(NAN)