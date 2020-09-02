Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi today has urged the youths to rise up against ethnic and religious differences in the interest of unity, peace and development of the country.

Balarabe Abdullahi made the call while receiving Sir Ahmadu Bello Prestigious Merit Award as the most outstanding Speaker of State Assembly in Northern Nigeria from Global Alliance of Northern Nigeria Youths today in Lafia.

The Speaker said, rising up against ethnic and religious differences would not only unite Nigerians but would also bring permanent peace and development in the country.

He appreciated the youths for the award as he assured them of his continued leadership’s determination to initiate bills and pass resolutions that would have direct bearing on the lives of the youths and the state at large.

“An hour ago, NUJ paid us a courtesy call and have shower encomium on me, and now coincidentally Global Alliance of Northern Youths are here to present an award to me, it is a special day for me.

“Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna is our mentor, a role model and a leader of all Nigerians that we all will remember him for his sacrifices. May Allah grant him Aljanat.

“For me this award is a special award and the success I have recorded from 5th and 6th Assembly was due to the support I have gotten from my colleagues. I therefore dedicated this award to them”.

He said as youths, they have a lot of task ahead noting that they must unite and contribute their quota to the development of the country positively.

” I urge you and other youths to rise up against ethnic and religious differences in the interest of unity, peace and development of the country,” he said

Balarabe Abdullahi also urged the youths and Nigerians to live in peace, unity and embrace brotherhood for development to thrive.

Earlier, Comrade Mohammed Awal Abdullahi, the Secretary of the Northern Youths group said that they have been keenly following activities of the Assembly and its leadership and after thorough assessment, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker was selected for the award due to his quality leadership style.

“We are happy with your leadership style as you have ensure executive, legislative good relationship.

“You have ensure peace and unity among honourable members.

“Despite being a Speaker, you have sponsored many private member bills as the 5th Assembly you headed has the highest number of bills in the State since inception of the institution.

He said that the 6th Assembly within one year under the watch of the Speaker, the House has passed 15 bills which is among the highest in the country saying it is commendable.

‘You have done well in your constituency in the areas of Youths and women empowerment as well as scholarship.

“It was due to your leadership quality style that we have award you with Sir Ahmadu Bello Prestigious Merit award as the most outstanding speaker of State Assembly in Northern Nigeria.

The youths assured of their support to government policies and programmes in the country.

It will be reported that the presentation of the award had delegates from the northern states.