From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Vice Chancellor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof Suleiman Bala Mohammed, has said that the institution will commence College of Medicine and Health Sciences as well as the Faculty of Engineering in the 2021/2022 academic session.

Prof Bala Mohammed disclosed this when he led other management of the university before the state House of Assembly Committee on Education on the institution’s 2021 budget assessment in Lafia, Monday.

The vice chancellor said that the arrangement for the take-off of the two programmes in the institution has reached an advanced stage with a target of the next academic session.

‘The establishment of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and Faculty of Engineering are scheduled to take off in the 2021/2022 academic session.

‘As top class academicians and industry players/ professionals were appointed into steering committees for the take-off of the programmes.’

The university boss commended the committee for supporting the activities of the university to succeed, while also appreciating Governor Abdullahi Sule for given adequate attention to the university.

He further pressed on to highlight the various challenges facing the university to include insufficient funds for staff salaries, unremitted funds by various channels of school fees collections and insufficient budget provision.

Bala also assured the Assembly of his continued determination to ensure that the standard of education is maintained in the institution for the overall development of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Education Hon Ogazi Ogazi, explained that the committee invited the institution to know its 2021 budget performance as well as other emerging challenges facing the institution with a view of finding ways to resolve it.

Ogazi also assured delegates from the state university of the assembly’s readiness to give the institution the necessary support.

‘Nasarawa State University is the only industry we have so far in the state.

‘We will give it all the necessary support to succeed and it is on this note that we call on the state government to give the institution all the attention it deserves especially in the area of funding,’ he said.

The chairman of the committee urged the state government to take over the payment of the core salary of the staff of the state university.

Also speaking, Mr Zakka Yakubu, the state Accountant General said that the state government is working hard to take over the salary of the core staff of the university towards improving the standard of education among other sundry issues affecting the institution.

It would be reported that Mr Zakka Yakubu, Mr Emmanuel Alidzi and Mr Mohammed Sani Bala, the State Accountant General, Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Finance and that of Education were present during the oversight function.

