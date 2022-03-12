The Nasarawa State University, Keffi will on March 31 confer its Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, for his contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy, particularly the oil and gas sector

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, stated this during a visit to the GMD on Friday at the headquarters of the NNPC in Abuja.

The delegation was at the NNPC Tower to officially present the GMD with a letter of nomination for the conferment of the Honorary Doctorate Degree.

The honour, according to the university, is in recognition of Kyari’s remarkable contribution to nation building.

The conferment of the award to Kyari serves as a recognition from the academia of his formidable leadership and the contribution he has made to the betterment of the energy sector on the African continent.

In the last two years, Kyari spearheaded the automation of the NNPC’s processes and systems; reduced its costs of operations and reposition the company to the path where it will deliver value to Nigerians, in line with his management vision.

He was also instrumental in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act which has placed huge responsibility on the NNPC to do things differently and be much more accountable to its shareholders, the over 200 million Nigerians.