From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Secretary of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Barrister Mohammed Opu, at his residence located at Bakin Rijiya Village, along Lafia-Shandam Road, Lafia.

This was contained in a press release made available to reporters on Wednesday, signed by police spokesman ASP Ramhan Nansel for the Commissioner of Police.

The statement reads: