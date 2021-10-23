The Management of Nasarawa United FC has presented the 2021 Aiteo Federation Cup runners-up Ten million Naira dummy cheque to the Executive Governor of the State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

Leading the presentation, Club Chairman, Barr. Isaac Danladi, stated: “Your Excellency, you would recall that during the 2020/21 Football Season, Nasarawa United participated in two major competitions – one was the League and the other the Aiteo Federation Cup.

“In the NPFL, we lost it on the last day – we came 4th. Unfortunately, too, we lost the Federation Cup.

“But we didn’t lose everything as we were able to get Ten Million Naira for the State.

“This has been made possible through your immeasurable contributions to sports in the State, particularly football.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“There is no time I want to see you that you won’t give me attention – so also with the Deputy Governor.

“On behalf of Nasarawa United FC, we want to say a big thank you to you.

“Secondly, this wouldn’t have been possible without the major actors who are the players and the technical crew members.

“I wanted to make the visit a low-profile one in order not to take your time. So, I decided to come along with one of the Management Members, Idris Rilwan, the Technical Adviser, Bala Nikyu, the goalkeeper, Danlami Umar, and the NPFL highest goalscorer and Most Valuable Player, Silas Nwankwo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .