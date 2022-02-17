The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) chapter has joined the ongoing one month strike declared by ASUU.

Dr Samuel Alu, Chairman, NSUK ASUU, confirmed this on Thursday in Keffi during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi.

Alu said the decision to join the nationwide strike was taken at the union’s Congress held on Wednesday.

Alako said members of the union in the university joined the strike in compliance with the directive from its national body.

“We keyed in yesterday after our congress meeting. It was a unanimous decision and by this action, ASUU members in NSUK will not participate in any academic activity during the strike period,” he said.

He explained that the strike was not peculiar to NSUK but a nationwide exercise, saying that all ASUU members had to comply “because we are all affected by any government’s decision on our demands.

“We as a union felt the strike is the only language government usually understands, that is why we decided to embark on it.

“Recall that last year, we had given the Federal Government a three- week notice to respond to our demands but we got no response,“he said.

NAN reports that the national body of ASUU declared a one month warning strike on Monday over unresolved issues with the Federal Government.

The union has been agitating for payment of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), establishment of a Revitalization Fund.

ASUU is also asking for the replacement of Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) with the University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS) among several others. (NAN)