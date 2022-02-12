From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Amb Lucky Isaac Yargwa has disclosed that the State Government through his Ministry is working assiduously to revive long-forgotten sporting activities in the state.

The commissioner stated this on Saturday at the premises of Shepherd International College, along Keffi-Abuja expressway, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, during the School’s 19th Annual Inter-House Sports Competition.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“We are already setting up modalities to revamp some of the defunct sporting events in the State for the purpose of harnessing talents and creating jobs for our teeming youth,” he said.

“There used to be the Nasarawa State Sports Festival; the Governor’s Cup, and the Inter-Schools Sports Competition, but it’s been long all these sports were held due to one reason or the other.

“But as a responsible government that is poised to engage its youth meaningfully, we are doing everything within our capacity to return those events and restore the winning mentally that once was the mainstay of our youth.

“Some of the great sporting talents the state has produced came from such programmes which is why revamping them is non-negotiable and a task we must accomplish.

“This won’t require many resources as some people are insinuating, but with the right approach, we can begin to record more podium successes in no distant time.

“Also, it will help to save the Government humongous resources poaching for talents elsewhere.”

The commissioner applauded Shepherd International College for sustaining the Inter-House Sports Competition, pledging that Government would continue to provide enabling environment for institutions and individuals who are determined to contribute to the growth and development of the state and its citizens.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Amb Yargwa who was the Distinguished Guest of Honour at the Event called on other institutions to emulate the path of Shepherd International College and always get the government involved in their activities to reach a wider target, noting that Inter-House Sports Competition is part of education as it builds students’ self-esteem.

After giving personal cash donations to students who displayed exceptional talents during the competition, including the highest medals’ winner, Dantani Labaran Usman, the commissioner later presented the overall winners’ trophy to Self Control House, urging them to sustain the feat, going forward.

Also speaking was the College’s Chairman of Board of Directors, Professor Isaac Ogara, who laid emphasis on the importance of sports.

He said the inter-house sports competition is part of the school’s deliberate effort to give the students variety of options in choosing their career paths as not all students would end up with academic success.

He encouraged parents to support their children or wards to always participate in sports activities.

He called on the government at all levels as well as other wells to-do individuals in the society to support youth participation in sporting activities to create jobs and curb social vices.

The four participating Houses were well represented by students who displayed commendable sportsmanship as they competed in various track and field events including Pole Vault, Judo, Athletics, Egg Race, Sack Race, March Past, among others, while the Home Economics students displayed some of the items they produced.

Daily Sun reports that the event was graced by parents and other invited guests, Self Control House won a total of 63 medals made up of 28 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze to emerge overall winners. Joy House came 2nd with a total of 54 medals made up of 18 Gold, 16 Silver and 20 Bronze.

Love House emerged 3rd with a total of 51 Medals made up of 13 Gold, 21 Silver and 17 Bronze, while Peace House came last, winning a total of 40 medals made up of 10 Gold, 13 Silver and 17 Bronze.