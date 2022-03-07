From Abel Leonard, Lafia

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Nasarawa West senatorial district have endorsed former governor and current senator representing Nasarawa South Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the position of National Chairman of the ruling party.

The stakeholders said the endorsement was aimed at ensuring that Al-Makura gets the needed support for him to emerge victorious in the forthcoming National Convention of the Party slated for March 26.

This was disclosed to Daily Sun by the Chief Press Secretary via WhatsApp, in a message that revealed that the stakeholders had endorsed Sen Al-Makura when they paid him a solidarity visit at his office in Jabi, Abuja, Monday.

During the visit, the secretary of APC Diaspora, USA, Miss Talatu Bwai, presented two VW Sharon buses to the campaign team of Sen Al-Makura.

In the meantime, the National Chairman, National Committee of APC Support Group for Sen Al-Makura, Hon Ezedinma Nonso David, said the group has studied all the aspirants and come to a conclusion to support the aspiration of Sen Al-Makura.

David, who led the group to Al-Makura’s campaign office in Abuja, said the qualities and integrity of the senator are capable of transforming the party.

On his part, former Minister of Information and Communications Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande appealed to Sen Al-Makura to include the group’s members on his campaign team to support the movement.

Earlier, Sen Al-Makura told the group that his aspiration to become the national chairman was borne out of his desire to salvage the party by sustaining the merger arrangements.

According to Al-Makura, the APC is not meant only to win elections but to sustain the legacies of merger to the generation yet unborn.

Sen Al-Makura told the group to remain calm, assuring them that President Buhari is a democrat who believes in an ideal democracy.