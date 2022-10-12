From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The General Manager of Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES), Abdullahi Labaran Maina, has said that his organisation has recently arrested over ten hardened criminals in the state.

Maina, who reeled out some of his achievements today while talking to reporters in Lafia, said his organisation is poised to help in curbing crime and criminality in the state.

The GM said during the period under review, 3 AK 47, 3 locally made pistols and over 200 live ammunition were recovered from the apprehended criminals.

According to him, car snatchers, burglars, cultists, rapists, and drug-related offenders were arrested and handed over to the Police, for proper investigation.

Also arrested were bag and phone snatchers in Lafia, Keffi, Karu, Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon and other locations in the state.

Maina further said the security outfit is working in synergy with the conventional security agencies while also complementing the state internal revenue board, NUDB, FRSC, VIO, Waste Management Agency and the state Ministry of Environment, during sanitation exercises.

The NAYES Boss also said the concerted efforts of his men and government support had helped in achieving a lot since the inception of NAYES some years back.

The GM who also attributed his success story to the efforts put in place by Gov. Abdullahi Sule, as well as conventional security networks in the state, said, “the crime rate has reduced to the barest minimum.”

Maina, who admitted that no society globally was completely free of crimes and criminals, urged Nasarawa State residents not to shield criminal elements in their areas.

He highlighted some of the challenges facing his organisation to include the absence of materials to combat the criminals, operation vehicles, and lack of adequate information to get criminals arrested.