From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State acknowledged on Thursday that his administration made missteps since coming into office two years ago, which informed his meet-the-people tour to obtain popular feedback.

Governor Sule stated this at the Palace of the Esu Karu as part of the continuation of activities commemorating his administration’s second year anniversary.

According to the govermor, it was decided as a government to visit the palaces of traditional rulers and hold town hall meetings to hear from the people with a view to addressing concerns and observations raised by the people.

Governor Sule also said the government had wanted to meet the people for feedback in 2020, but could not due the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor noted that the traditional rulers and stakeholders should feel free to talk to the government using the opportunity to enable the government serve them better.

He added that, given the population of people in Karu and its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the state government would construct infrastructure to meet the demands of the residents in the area.

Luka Panya-Baba, Esu Karu, welcomed the governor and his team for the visit, saying that this was the first sitting governor to have embarked on such an exercise.

The royal father, who doubles as chairman of the traditional council of Karu, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the area.

He explained that the Ultra-Modern-Bus-Terminal being constructed by the state government is highly significant to them as it would address the issue of traffic in the axis.

Panya-Baba also lauded the governor for the ongoing work on the Gitata/Panda road, and appealed that the government contract feeder roads in the area.

He further appealed to the governor to give approval for the selection of village heads to fill the existing vacancies in the area.

The royal father also requested that additional General Hospital be establish to meet the health needs of the most populated Local Government Area (LGA) in the state as the existing health facilities are overstretched.