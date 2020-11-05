Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Nasarawa State High court sitting in Lafia, has sentenced a 47- year-old woman, Mrs. Ijeoma Okoli, to death by hanging for killing her husband.

Okoli, who is a mother of three children, all girls, is a resident of Shagari Road in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Okoli was accused of killing her husband, Innocent Okoli, in 2013, in controversial circumstances.

But she had vehemently denied the allegations leveled against her, insisting she loved her husband and could not afford to take his life in anyway.

Delivering judgement in Lafia, yesterday, Chief judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Umar Diko, ruled that the accused was found guilty of killing her husband, based on proven evidence available to the court.

Diko said the gruesome act by Mrs. Okoli amounted to culpable homicide and also contravened section 221 of the penal code of Northern Nigeria applicable to Nasarawa State.

He further averred that Mrs Okoli was convicted and sentenced to die by hanging based on the evidence before him.

According to Diko, circumstantial evidence has revealed that the accuser is the killer, because she was the last person who was seen with the deceased when the ugly incident happened.

But Mr. Marcus Abbu of Justice Advocates Abuja, counsel to the defendant, kicked against the judgement and prayed the court to reverse it.

Abbu, however, urged the court to temper justice with mercy on the death sentence, considering the fact that the accused have children to care for.

Instead of death by hanging, he prayed that the accused be sentenced and or commuted to life imprisonment.