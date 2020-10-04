

Solomon Ayado, Lafia

No fewer than 1587 schools including primary and secondary schools across Nasarawa state are yet to be fumigated ahead of the October 5 reopening, the Daily Sun has gathered.

The Nasarawa State Government had fixed Monday, October 5,2020 as date for resumption of all schools in the state.

Hajiya Fatu Sabo, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology had, a week ago, announced in Lafia thatthe resumption included both private and public primary and secondary schools respectively.

A schools’ reopening committee was inaugurated by Governor Abdullahi Sule to, apart from get the data from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to guide the education ministry in taking preventive measures ahead of the reopening of schools, it was to ensure fumigation as well.

There are 1408 primary schools and 179 secondary schools in the state, totaling 1587, including private and public respectively.

Government authorities have refused to brief press on any fumigation exercise, even as schools visited showed non-compliance.

However, the General Manager of Nasarawa State Environmental Protection Agency (NASEPA), Iliyasu Yusuf Adeka, on Sunday, denied allegation, insisting fumigation exercise was carried out.

Adeka did not disclose when and which of schools a fumigation exercise was carried on in the state.

Meanwhile, he explained that the fumigation was meant to combat termites and reptiles before students and pupils resume schools, after months of Coronavirus pandemic.

The General Manager said “the fumigation exercise is carried out, chemicals applied are environmentally friendly and not harmful to human beings and that will also guarantee the safety of the pupils and students in their schools.”

He further called on the principals and Headmasters of the schools to give necessary support needed to ensure a hitch-free exercise.