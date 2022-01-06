Former Secretary to Nasarawa State Government, Phillip Dada has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Mallam Saliu Mustapha for the national chairmanship of APC.

He gave the endorsement during a courtesy call on the former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Abuja.

A statement by the Head of Saliu Mustapha Media Office, Dapo Okubanjo, said Dada also vowed to mobilise support among Nasarawa’s statutory delegates for Mustapha at the APC convention.

“As the SSG to former Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Adamu, I have the backing of my former colleagues in that era and will ensure 100 per cent support for your aspiration. We see you as the hope of millions of APC members who are looking forward to a different way of doing things and we are giving you maximum backing even though one of our own is also in the race. You are indeed the bridge between the old and younger generation of party members and because you have no baggage we are willing to take our chances on your candidacy. So I bring greetings from Nasarawa and am assuring you of the backing of former commissioners,special advisers and house of Assembly members in the Abdullahi Adamu years.”

Also ,Usman Boss Keffi pledged to rally support of former CPC members in Nasarawa State behind Mustapha’s aspiration.

Nasarawa State coordinator of the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation (SAMCO), Ahmed Goringo said many more statutory delegates from the state had shown interest.

Mustapha expressed appreciation for the endorsement by senior APC figures from Nasarawa State and vowed not to betray the trust they have in him.

“I am truly humbled by this show of support and will ensure that you will not regret taking this step. Let me reaffirmed that I am in the race for the party’s national chairman to restore hope to our members by promoting equity within the ruling party.”

He assured that popular candidates would always emerged from primaries on his watch, if given the opportunity to lead APC into the next election cycle.