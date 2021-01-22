From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Director General, National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), Phillip Olusegun Ojo, has called on seed companies in Abia State to maintain the quality of seeds sold to farmers.

Ojo, who made the call in Umuahia, Abia State after inspecting some seed companies, said their mission in the South East was to inspect seeds that go to the farmers.

Represented by Adebayo Aboola, director, Seed Inspectorate, he warned that NASC will not spare any seed company that fail in the quality regulation of the council.

He equally warned all fake seed companies in the country that they would soon be exposed and government would take appropriate action against them.

Christopher Nwabudo Nwanevu thanked the NASC director general for making out time to visit Abia to see things for himself.

He pleaded with the director general to ensure quack seed companies were made to face the law, and also ensure the staff of the council were not compromised in the actualisation of the goal.

He asked the director general to ensure in the quest to register more seed companies, council should ensure due process was followed to maintain standard in the sector.

Joseph Onyeka and Mark Tokula of Umudike seed NRCRI promised NASC they would stick to the production breeder and foundation seed and not going into commercial they were not registered for.